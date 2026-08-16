Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in rare outing with daughter Dua; Ranveer Singh comes to drop them at airport – Watch

Watch video: Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an oversized shirt paired with baggy denims. Her baby bump was clearly visible, while her pregnancy glow caught everyone's attention.

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Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump (PC-Instagram)

Actor Deepika Padukone gave fans a rare glimpse of her pregnancy as she was spotted at the airport with daughter Dua. The actress, who has largely stayed away from the public eye in recent months, was seen travelling to Bengaluru with her little one. Ranveer Singh also accompanied them to the airport to see them off.

In videos shared by the paparazzi, Deepika was seen wearing an oversized shirt paired with baggy denims. Her baby bump was clearly visible, while her pregnancy glow caught everyone’s attention. She kept her look casual and comfortable for the journey.

Dua was seen accompanying her mother, while Ranveer was spotted inside the car. Although the actor appeared to be avoiding the cameras, he was still captured by the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh annnounce second pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child and are currently preparing to welcome the newest member of their family. The couple has kept a relatively low profile during this phase, making their rare public appearance a treat for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Meanwhile, the couple also has several interesting projects lined up. Deepika will next be seen in King, while Ranveer is currently working on Pralay, which is being directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Earlier reports suggested that the shooting plans for Pralay have undergone a change. The film was initially expected to have an extensive schedule in Australia, but the production is now reportedly shifting the shoot to Mumbai.

One of the reasons behind the change is said to be Ranveer’s wish to stay close to Deepika as they prepare to welcome their second child. A source had told India Today that Ranveer wants to be around his wife during this important phase and does not want to spend an extended period away from home.

However, Ranveer’s family commitments are reportedly not the only reason for the change in schedule. The makers have also faced difficulties in securing permissions to shoot at certain locations in Australia. With the logistical challenges and the actor’s preference to remain in India, Mumbai is said to have emerged as a more practical option. The team is therefore expected to shoot the required portions in Mumbai, allowing Ranveer to continue working while staying close to his family.