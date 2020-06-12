Actor Deepika Padukone is finding it hard to deal with the boredom of lockdown. She has been very active on social media ever since lockdown was implemented and keeping her fans updated with interesting pictures, this time the Padmaavat actor doesn’t mind posting a selfie of her in a flashy metallic face mask, especially if it comes with a #selfove caption. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo: This is How Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Helped Ayushmann Khurrana Bag Role in Film

Deepika Padukone tied up her hair in a messy bun and treated her face to a hydrating mask, which comes a little jazzy on the outer side of it. She is setting some serious quarantine beauty goals for fans. Taking to Instagram, Deepika wrote, "Gearing up for the weekend…🥳 #selfie #selflove #selfcare". In just 15 minutes, Deepika's picture garnered more than 4,70,000 likes.

The actor is giving all the girls beauty goals in the lockdown and girl fans need more information on the mask that DP is wearing.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s self-care picture:

View this post on Instagram Gearing up for the weekend…🥳 #selfie #selflove #selfcare A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 12, 2020 at 6:54am PDT

The coronavirus outbreak has put everyone in isolation and Deepika has been sharing glimpses of how they’re being productive. A few weeks ago, Deepika Padukone indulged in some self-care on episode 2 of social distancing. She shared a picture of herself using a face roller and captioned the post “Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare”.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has two features lined up, filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next and the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern.