Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the tentatively titled movie 'Project K'. Reports claimed that the actor's heart rate increased on the sets following which she was taken to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad.

However, soon Deepika recuperated and returned to the sets. "Deepika was rushed to a hospital after she experienced uneasiness. She felt her heartbeat going erratic followed by restlessness. After being treated, she is now back on the sets of Project K and is recovering", India Today reported quoting sources.

An official statement from Deepika's team on her health is still awaited.

About Project K

Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming film, directed by Nag Ashwin is backed by the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Filmmaker Ashwin is best known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama “Mahanati”.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Amitabh Bachchan had given the muhurat shot of the much-awaited film, while Prabhas had shared a picture from the sets. “On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK” the actor captioned the picture.

Besides Deepika, the movie also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal role. ‘Project K’ is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.