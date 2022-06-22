Deepika Padukone in Jawan: Deepika Padukone and her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan might share screen space once again in Atlee’s Jawan. Deepika is all set to make a grand cameo in the SRK-Nayanthara starrer action-thriller according to a Pinkvilla report. Deepika would be making a brief appearance in Shah Rukh’s high-octane actioner. “Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains,” sources have revealed.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Dazzles In An Ivory White Gown With A Plunging Neckline, Poses With Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri In Madrid- See Pics & Videos

SRK-Atlee Met Deepika in Hyderabad

“Deepika was shooting for her ambitious film, Project K in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met the actress and even discussed the dynamics of her character as also the shoot dates. Everything should be on paper in a fortnight,” according to sources. Apart from Deepika, we hear that another A-Lister (Male) might be having a cameo in Jawan, but we don’t have any assurity on his involvement as yet, as per the Pinkvilla report. Also Read - 'Humara Chehra Yaad Rakhiye...' Suhana Khan Can't Stop Smiling After Paps Tease Her in Viral Video

Deepika’s cameo got netizens super excited as one of the fans tweeted, “Two cameo roles in #Jawan #DeepikaPadukone and #ThalapathyVijay Mass and class @iamsrk x #Atlee.” Deepika’s brief appearance got her fans hyped up for the SRK action saga as a user tweeted, “So #Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover. And now we have Deepika Padukone’s cameo. Massive casting @Atlee_dir anna Cant wait Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Combined Net Worth Around Rs 215 Crore Includes Mansion, Luxury Cars And Private Jet

Check out the fan reactions:

So #Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover. And now we have Deepika Padukone’s cameo. Massive casting @Atlee_dir anna🔥Cant wait — . (@iSRKzYash) June 22, 2022

Two mass cameos in the form of #ThalapathyVijay and #DeepikaPadukone in 2023 most awaited film #Jawan ! The craze will be multiplied all across …#SRK #Atlee — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) June 22, 2022



Deepika is also rumoured to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra as per fan theories doing the rounds on social media. The makers, however haven’t confirmed about Deepika’s involvement in the project.



For more updates on Deepika Padukone and Jawan, check out this space at India.com.