Deepika Padukone in Tears After Seeing Fans’ Love For Pathaan And Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone got emotional after the audience went crazy for Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan at the press conference.
Pathaan is unstoppable! The Siddharth Anand directorial has broken all the records at the box office. On its fifth day, the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, has entered Rs 500 crore club. On Monday evening, the makers organised the first-ever press conference of Pathaan where Deepika got emotional after fans lauded Pathaan. After seeing so much love for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan, Deepika teared up on stage in the middle of the interaction. She said Pathaan was a film made with a lot of love and with the right intentions and thanked SRK for enabling her big break in Bollywood by showering her with love and grace. On the unexpected popular response to the film, she said: “It almost feels like a festival.” As she got emotional, the host asked her the reason for going emotional. She joked and said, “John ki body dekhkar.”
John Abraham, on the other hand, gave his on-screen opponent the biggest applause when he said SRK is the “No. 1 action hero in the country”. He also thanked the entire crew of the film, especially the music composers Vishal-Shekhar, whom he said had created two most beautiful song sequences for the film without him, but with “the most beautiful man and the most beautiful woman”.
Continuing in this bromantic mode, John said: “Shah Rukh is not a star, he’s an emotion. That is why I feel like kissing him after every scene.” Shah Rukh came and kissed John right away.
Meanwhile, Deepika cutely planted a kiss on Shah Rukh’s cheek. The moment was just too adorable!
