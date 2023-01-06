Deepika Padukone is a Breath of Fresh Air in Hot Yellow Bikini, Kickstarts New Year With Gratitude Birthday Post – Watch

Deepika Padukone looks like a breath of fresh air in hot yellow bikini, as she kickstarts New Year with gratitude post. - Watch

Deepika Padukone is a Breath of Fresh Air in Hot Yellow Bikini, Kickstarts New Year With Gratitude Birthday Post - Watch

Deepika Padukone Chills in Hot Yellow Bikini: Deepika Padukone, who celebrated her birthday on January 5 recently shared a stunning video of herself travelling in a yacht. In the throwback clip from 2022 shared by the actor, she credited Ranveer Singh for recording the video. Deepika can be seen relaxing in the viral Instagram reel as she donned a hot yellow bikini. The Pathaan actor has been in the controversy recently for the song Besharam Rang from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer spy-thriller. Deepika’s orange and green bikinis in the track have offended radical groups who have accused the makers for hurting religious sentiments. The actor seems unaffected by all the hoopla and negativity as she wrote a heartfelt gratitude note for the birthday wishes along with New Year greetings.

CHECK OUT DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S VIRAL VIDEO CLIP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

DEEPIKA PADUKONE STUNS IN HOT YELLOW BIKINI

Deepika captioned her post as, “A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year…Happy New Year!❤️PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings.” Apart from the naysayers Deepika is being hailed for her dedication towards health and fitness as Besharam Rang is breaking the internet. Her fans and followers have already hailed it as the hottest song ever because of her sizzling chemistry with SRK. Deepika’s soothing video chilling on her yacht also gives Besharam Rang vibes as she dons a sexy yellow bikini and wears a transparent white shirt over it. Netizens dropped heart, heart shaped-eye and fire emojis.

Deepika will also be seen in Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

For more updates on Deepika Padukone, check out this space at India.com.