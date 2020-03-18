Looks like Deepika Padukone is on a roll to be fully productive during her self-quarantine at home amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the globe. After all, shoots getting cancelled, Bollywood celebs are busy posting photos and videos of how they are spending their time at home during self-quarantine and looks like Deepika is topping the list with her productive things. After sharing a video of WHO’s ‘safe hands challenge where Deepika showed her followers how to wash hands amid the COVID 19 panic, Deepika has now shared another photo where she can be seen pampering herself with a face massager. Also Read - After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge- Watch

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Season 1:Episode 2Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare.” In the photo, we see Deepika dressed in her comfy blue and white striped nightsuit and is seen massaging her face. Of course, the diva is looking way too cute and her post is already flooded with praises. Also Read - Coronavirus Quarantine: Deepika Padukone Takes up 'Safe Hands Challenge' by WHO Chief- Watch Viral Video

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone shared a photo of how she was utilising her time at home to clean her wardrobe. Deepika Padukone is constantly spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak through her posts and is also telling fans how important it is to currently avoid public places and sit at home.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, other Bollywood celebs also shared their photos from the self-quarantine time at home. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo where she was seen eating home-cooked food. In another photo, Shraddha was seen reading a book and enjoying her time at home.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has infected lakhs of people around the world with the maximum number of cases from China and Italy. In India, more than 137 have reported positive for Coronavirus.