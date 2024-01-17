Home

Deepika Padukone Joins Alia Bhatt in Applauding 12th Fail, Calls The Film ‘Moving and Inspiring

After Alia Bhatt, it was Deepika Padukone, who recently appreciated Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail. The movie was released in 2023 and was about IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Deepika Padukone shared review on 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ has turned out to be one of the widely appreciated films. The movie, which is based on IPS Manoj Sharma, has received accolades for the intriguing storyline and for Vikrant’s phenomenal acting. With several opinions pouring in for the film, the recent one to talk about the movie was Deepika Padukone. The actress extended her wishes to the film’s cast and makers for the success.

Deepika took to her Instagram stories and re-shared Alia Bhatt’s review of the film. The actress wrote, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr.” Before Deepika’s opinion, Alia Bhatt also shared her review of the film on Tuesday when she wrote on her Instagram stories, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were so so spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey. So special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly, Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir – this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

About 12th Fail

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ’12th Fail’ is about an IPS officer named Manoj Kumar Sharma, who comes from Chambal’s backward area with dreams of becoming IPS. The role of Manoj has been portrayed by Vikrant Massay. After its theatrical release, the movie was recently premiered on OTT Disney+ Hotstar. B-town celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and several others have praised the movie.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif said, “I think this year (2023) is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we’ve of course seen high-octane action commercial blockbusters, and we’ve seen a small, intimate film, ’12th Fail,’ do so well. I think that’s all the example we need. If a film has an interesting story, it will find its audience.” Meanwhile, the movie was sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. With the nomination, Vikrant has also received massive appreciation for his performance.

