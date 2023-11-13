Home

Deepika Padukone Kisses Ranveer Singh on Diwali, Fans Say ‘Hottest Patakha Couple’ – Viral PICS

Diwali 2023: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a close-knit Diwali puja at their house and shared romantic photos on their respective social media handles - See viral photos!

Bollywood’s most adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an intimate Diwali celebration with a Diwali puja at their house. DeepVeer, profoundly called by their fans, shared a few glimpses of their majestic celebration. In the first picture, the ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ couple held each other close as Deepika leaned in for a quick kiss on Ranveer’s cheek. The two devotedly performed puja rituals in the following pictures. While Deepika Padukone captioned her Diwali post, “Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye,” Ranveer shared the same pictures with the caption, “Happy Diwali.”

Deepika Padukone wore a majestic red coloured saree with a golden floral design. She accessorised her look with matching bangles and stone-studded earrings. Our very own Simmba looked dashing in an off-white traditional under a floral patterned jacket. The duo exuded nothing but royalty in their Diwali post.

Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Diwali Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans were quick to send them Diwali wishes in return, with many commenting on how adorable they looked together. “Happy Diwali you guys stay blessed,” a user commented. “Happy Diwali to you power couple,” wished another fan on social media. “Happy Diwali bhai and bhabhi,” a user wrote. A user on Instagram wrote, ” When you look like a patakha on Diwali.” Netizens showered immense love on their latest photos and well, why shouldn’t they?

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Movies

Ranveer Singh will be seen featuring in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and other co-stars. He would reprise his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Surprisingly, the movie will also feature Singh’s superstar wife Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham.

Deepika Padukone is also preparing for her upcoming movie Fighter, a Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action film co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is set to hit theatres in January 2024. She was recently seen in a cameo role with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s film Jawaan.

