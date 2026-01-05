Deepika Padukone launches a new program to support India’s next generation of creative talent; here’s what we know

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 40th birthday today, wishes have been pouring in from all corners, fans, friends, and colleagues from the film industry. While social media is flooded with love for the actor, Deepika has chosen to make this milestone even more meaningful by giving her fans a thoughtful return gift. Instead of throwing a lavish party or sharing a glamorous post, the actor has launched a new creative initiative focused on supporting young and upcoming talent in India.

What is Deepika Padukone’s birthday surprise?

On the occasion of her birthday, Deepika announced the launch of ‘The Onset Program’, a new initiative designed to encourage and mentor fresh creative voices. This program is the next step under her Create With Me platform and reflects her long-standing belief in the power of honest storytelling and teamwork.

The Onset Program aims to provide opportunities to those who dream of working in Indian films, television, and advertising but often lack access to the right platforms. From writers and directors to technicians and stylists, the initiative opens doors for many behind-the-scenes heroes who play a key role in shaping visual stories.

Who can be part of The Onset Program?

The first phase of the program will focus on several creative departments, including writing, direction, cinematography, lighting, editing, sound, art direction, costume design, hair styling, makeup, and production. Aspiring artists can submit their work through the official website, onsetprogram.in, where selected participants will get a chance to collaborate and learn from industry professionals.

What did Deepika say about the initiative?

Sharing a video on Instagram, Deepika expressed her excitement and emotional connection to the project. She revealed that for over a year, she has been thinking deeply about how to identify and support genuine creative talent, not just in India but beyond borders. Announcing the launch, she said she is eager to introduce audiences to the next generation of creative voices and help them find their space in the industry.

What’s next for Deepika on the work front?

Professionally, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, which released during Diwali 2024. While she stayed away from the big screen through most of 2025, she remained in the news for speaking about balanced work hours and well-being. Looking ahead, fans can look forward to seeing her reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King. She is also set to star opposite Allu Arjun in a massive upcoming project directed by Atlee, though the film’s title is yet to be announced.

At 40, Deepika Padukone is not just celebrating a personal milestone but also shaping the future of Indian cinema, one creative dream at a time.