Deepika Padukone – Levis Advertisement Controversy: Five days ago, one of the popular jeans brand – Levis, shared their new advertisment featuring brand ambasador Deepika Padukone where she is seen dancing free style and twirling with excitement wearing Levis jeans. The background music selected in the ad is ‘Auva Auva, Koi Yahan Nache Nache’. The advertisement shows Deepika grooving inside the green studio which looks the same as in the movie Yeh Ballet directed by Sooni Taraporevala. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Rs 12,500 Oversized Shirt Deserves a Place in Your Closet| See Viral Photos

All About The Controversy:

Photographer and filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala on Tuesday claimed that the set used in the advertisement video was extremely similar to the one she had created for her film. In a long Instagram post, with photographs of the set from her film and Levi’s advertisement, Sooni criticised the makers of the set, calling it an “intellectual theft”. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Latest Video Goes Viral, Actor Gets Mobbed as Woman Tries to Pull Her Bag

The long post read as: “A couple of days ago @cindy_jourdain brought this @levis_in ad to my attention. I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualized & created out of a derelict space by Shailaja Sharma @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot. No such dance studio exists in Mumbai which is why we built it. Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot). Would Levi’s and the director ever think of doing that in the west without permission / acknowledgment, and passing it off as their own creative work? This is not homage this is intellectual theft! It’s SO unfair to our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have her work ripped off like that.” Also Read - Pathan: Salman Khan Joins Shah Rukh Khan For Shoot of Action-Thriller Film At YRF Studios

Sooni Taraporevala then slammed the makers of Levis ad and also highlighted in the caption that this post is nothing to do with Deepika Padukone or anyone else in the cast. “Copycat culture in India needs to be called out and cancelled. You would think a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creatively bankrupt? What were you thinking? @levis_in @nadiaeye @offroadfilms @rupinsuchak @newland.tv PS. contrary to what clickbait news headlines say, this has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone or anyone else in the cast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooni Taraporevala (@soonifilms)

Watch the Levis Advertisement here: