What is it about Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone that even face smeared in different colours is a look that she can easily slay in and while we ponder over that, the diva gave fans a sneak-peek into her Holi celebrations. Wishing fans in her energetic and classy way, Deepika was seen grooving to her famous song from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Taking to her Instagram handle's story feature, Deepika shared a boomerang where she could be seen dancing to Balam Pichkari. Donning a white top knotted at the waist, teamed with blue joggers, Deepika was seen smeared in colours head to toe. The video was captioned, "Happy Holi Everyone!!! (sic)"

Deepika Padukone dancing to Balam Pichkari

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together sharing the screen in '83. Speaking of the film, it is directed by Kabir Khan and essays former India skipper Kapil Dev's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to victory against the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil's role in the film.

Deepika will be playing the role of Ranveer’s on-screen wife. The sports-drama is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.

’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies.