Home

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone ‘Loveeed’ Hubby Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa Says, ‘Nobody Can do it…’- See Viral Video

Deepika Padukone ‘Loveeed’ Hubby Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa Says, ‘Nobody Can do it…’- See Viral Video

Deepika Padukone earlier missed the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reacts on the film and hubby Ranveer Singh's character. Scroll down to see the video!

Deepika Padukone 'Loveeed' Hubby Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa Says, 'Only You Can do it...'- See Viral Video

Karan Johar’s most awaited movie, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani has finally arrived in theatres and is receiving tons of love and praise from viewers. Lead actor Ranveer Singh, accompanied with his wife Deepika Padukone, watched the film recently. However, Deepika caught everyone’s attention as she donned a personalised Ranveer Singh’s jacket. Well, in a recent video, Ranveer revealed his wifey’s reaction on the movie!

Trending Now

Ranveer posted an affectionate reel of her and Deepika, enjoying their movie night. In the video, he panned the video towards her wife who can be seen doing the hook-steps of ”What Jhumka?” wherein she looks absolutely stunning. Lastly, we saw Ranveer asking his wife to repeat his quirky dialogues ”Rocky Randhawa This Side” and ”Hi Babes” and having blast together. Before the video ends, the Pathaan actress said ”Nobody can do it like you.” Earlier, Deepika missed the screening of Rocky And Rani ki Prem Kahaani due to work commitments.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The actor captioned the same stating, ”She LLLLLLLOVED it.” Well, fans had some adorable reactions to the video. One user wrote ”such an amazing couple”, another user wrote, ”cuties alert”. Also, Ranveer Singh’s reel-life Rani, Alia Bhatt had the sweetest reaction to the video. She dropped some lovestruck emojis in the comments section and also shared the video on her Instagram story calling it, ”Outstanding.”

Directed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee and Rocky Randhawa. However, Rocky and Rani can only tie the knot if they impress each other’s parents. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Aamir Bashir in key roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES