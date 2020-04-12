Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spending their quarantine cooking some delicious cuisine and by now we all know the Chhapaak star is an ace cook. After giving us peek into her expertise in Thai cuisine, Ranveer has now shown us how good she is at making home-made pizza. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Human Version of Mickey And Minnie Mouse Will Leave You in Splits, Here's Why

Taking to Instagram stories, he shared series of pictures and videos where she can be seen in the process of making the Italian fare. Sharing his excitement in the first video, he can be heard saying ‘aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (today I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)’. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Adorable Smile as She Enjoys Good Meal And Company in THIS Childhood Picture

The video was followed by pictures and boomerang clips that showed the process of Deepika making pizza and the last photo is an old picture of Deepika with Italian chef Paola Baccetti and he called her ‘classically trained’. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Masterchef Skills Makes Ishaan Khatter Spill The Beans on His Next 'Quarantine Goal'

Check it out here:

A few days back, Deepika cooked Thai green curry, Tom Yum soup and Thai salad and Ranveer shared the videos of pictures of the Thai cuisine being cooked by his wife. She also prepared freshly baked cake served with ice cream and nuts.

View this post on Instagram Season 1:Episode 8 COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 4, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Earlier, Ranveer gave a dose of laughter to his fans by uploading hilarious sketch featuring him and Deepika. While it had Ranveer as Mickey Mouse with a ponch, the sketch featured Deepika as Minnie Mouse and both of them had a kitchen essential in hand.

View this post on Instagram Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai 😂❤️ @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT



Talking about her spending time at home with Ranveer Singh, she told during Hangout interview to Rajeev Masand that Ranveer is the easiest person to live with as he sleeps 20 hours a day. She was quoted as saying, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.”

She added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

On the professional front, Ranveer has been gearing up for Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.