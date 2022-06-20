Brahmastra Trailer Goes Viral Again: Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles has created a lot of buzz ever since the film’s trailer dropped. Ranbir and Alia’s fans have been hailing the Ayan Mukerji directorial fantasy drama for its epic VFX. Brahmastra trailer has also resulted in netizens coming up with their own fan theories and predictions regarding the film. Brahmastra trailer was earlier much talked about for the alleged Shah Rukh Khan glimpse in one of the scenes. SRKians were overjoyed over the actor’s character in the mythological fantasy drama. Deepika Padukone, now seems to be the next assessment of netizens who are convinced that she is playing the jal (water) character in Brahmastra.Also Read - Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo In Legal Trouble! Varun Dhawan- Kiara Advani's Film To Be Screened In Ranchi Court Before Release

Deepika Padukone Spotted in Brahmastra 4K Trailer

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji announced the 4K version trailer on his social media handle. Deepika’s die-hard fans took to Twitter and shared close-up screenshots of the glimpse of the lady dressed in red ethnic costume portraying the jal (water) character. Deepika essaying the role has left netizens excited as they claim the Gehraiyaan actor is playing an important part in the Ranbir-Alia starrer. Brahmastra trailer showcases a distant blurred image of a mysterious lady walking through a river while blue colour energy radiates from her hands. The lady dons a red lehenga with matching bralette paired with jewelry on her feet. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik-Kiara's Horror-Comedy Collects Rs 179 Crore on Day 30

Deepika, Kiara Or Tamannaah Could be Jal Astra?

A fan tweeted, “Well we know who it is now.” Another fan wrote, “Trust me only Deepika can do justice with Jal Astra.” A netizen also commented, “this is Deepika right? Looks like a shot where they’re revealing someone with the feet first and then the whole body and all that #Brahmastra.” Kiara Advani or Tamannaah Bhatia’s name also surfaced at the twitter debate. A twitterati commented, “Don’t know why ? To me it seems like @tamannaahspeaks, also she had posted the trailer in her insta story. Not sure.” Another netizen stated, “I was also going through the comments section of this tweet.. To me it looks more like kiara..”

Well we know who it is now 😍 #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/lQPbsks6YM — Ayaan²²⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 19, 2022

this is Deepika right? Looks like a shot where they’re revealing someone with the feet first and then the whole body and all that #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/L1MFCtXmWk — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 15, 2022

I can’t tell… the girl looks like #Deepika and also like #Kiara at the same time… I’m not sure. But I’m definitely excited about #Brahmastra 🙂 I hope they release it in cinemas in Poland too ☺️ — Monika from Poland🇵🇱 (@PolishMonika) June 20, 2022

I’m sure analysed the photo few times , without doubt it’s @tamannaahspeaks — CRODAXILATOR (@crodaxilator) June 19, 2022