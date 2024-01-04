Home

Deepika Padukone on Starting a Family With Ranveer Singh: ‘We Look Forward to…’

Bollywood diva in her recent interview revealed about having children. She further stated that she wants her babies to inculcate her parent's value.

Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh discussed with her about building values in their children, which Deepika’s mother inculcated in her during her childhood. During an interaction with Vogue Singapore, the actress spoke about how her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone were been raised with her sister Anisha Padukone along side. Read along to find out what the actress said in the interview.

Deepika Padukone Talks About Family Planning

The Pathaan actress spoke about planning a family with her husband. During the conversation, Deepika spoke well of her parents, she remarked” When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing… In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money (sic).”

She further added, “But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children (sic).”

When bringing up the question of the actress looking forward to becoming a mother. Deepika Padukone responded, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family (sic).”

Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh Married Life

In November last year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium. The couple got married on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after being in a relationship for six years. They first met on the set of the romantic film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They also appeared together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika is set to star in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has the aerial action film Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, scheduled for release on January 25, 2024. Additionally, she will be appearing in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer will also be featured in an upcoming action film

