Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Orange is the new black and actor Deepika Padukone has proved it. On the seventh day at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the diva turned heads with her stunning look on the red carpet. Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures from the event and leaving netizens in awe of her yet again as she opted for a stunning orange gown dress that had a giant knot on the shoulder and back with a long train. The Gehraiyaan actor donned an orange gown frill dress and exuded charm with her smile. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completed her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings.

Deepika Padukone in an orange gown with a giant knot of fabric at the back, hot pics

On Tuesday, Deepika attended the screening of French film L'Innocent (The Innocent) wearing Ashi Studio's custom-made outfit. Deepika Padukone is known for her eloquent style and fashion sense. She can ace any ensemble like a pro.

Here are Deepika Padukone’s different photos in an orange gown look:

Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.