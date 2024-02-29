Home

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Appear For The First After Pregnancy Announcement, Depart To Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Event- Watch

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted at the Mumbai airport for the very first time after making an official announcement on Instagram. Watch.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Soon-to-be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai Airport for the first time after their pregnancy announcement on their official Instagram handle. Deepika and Ranveer had announced the arrival of their first child in September 2024. After making a huge announcement, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai Airport leaving for Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day grand wedding. Take a look at the couple spotted at the airport.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Maker Their First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement

On February 29, 2024, the couple officially announced the arrival of their first child, after storming the internet with their announcement. By evening Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mumbai Airport leaving to attend the luxurious pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was the first time the couple were spotted after making a grand announcement. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted twinning together in white outfits paired with black shades outside the Mumbai Airport.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh At Mumbai Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Soon To Be Parents

It’s official now, the Bollywood couple, finally confirmed the arrival of their first child. The duo took to their Instagram and shared the announcement.

Take a look at Ranveer, Deepika’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Professional Front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the aerial action film, Fighter starring alongside Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and other prominent actors. In her pipeline, Deepika will be soon seen in another sci-fi movie Kalki2898 AD featuring Prabhas in the lead role. One of her upcoming projects will also feature Deepika as a cop in the copverse of Rohit Shetty, titled Singham Again, it is to be noted that Ranveer Singh will be also seen in the police film.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand, will be seen in an action thriller film, Don 3 featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, Ranveer recently disclosed. It is also a debut collaboration of the two helmed by Farah Akhtar.

