Home

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Are Pregnant! Couple to Welcome Baby This September – Check Cute Post

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Are Pregnant! Couple to Welcome Baby This September – Check Cute Post

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy: The most awaited baby is all set to come into the world in September 2024.

It’s the season of good news in Bollywood! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child. The lovebirds took to their social media handles to share the good news with their fans, and it is indeed one of the cutest pregnancy announcements.

Trending Now

Taking to their Instagram handles, DeepVeer made a joint post and shared a picture that read September 2024 with cute stickers of the bib, milk bottles, baby clothes, etc. The caption is filled with gratitude and evil eye emojis.

You may like to read

Check the Pregnancy Announcement of Deepika and Ranveer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.