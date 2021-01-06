It was Deepika Padukone’s birthday on Tuesday, January 5. As the gorgeous diva turned 35, she and her husband actor Ranveer Singh hosted a birthday bash at a very famous joint in Mumbai for close family and B-town friends such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani, Rohan Shrestha, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ayaan Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. After her birthday party was over, Deepika and Ranveer came out of the restaurant to celebrate with the paparazzi. Paps bought a chocolate truffle cake, a bouquet of flowers, a small box of chocolates and Lord Ganesh’s idol for the actor. DP’s cake read, HBD Deepika, From All Photographers. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday Party Photos: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Others Attend Actor’s Bash

Deepika and Ranveer posed with the cake and later on blew and cut the cake. Deepika gave a piece of cake to Ranveer and also to her bodyguard Jalal. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Closely Captures Tiger Crossing Path in Ranthambore National Park-Watch

Deepika Padukone looked fabulous in all black as she wore sexy black leather pants, a black sweater, black heels along with a black face mask, with her hair tied back neatly. She completed the look with smokey eye makeup. On the other side, Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a Black sweater. He completed the look with light blue GUCCI denim jeans, a GUCCI cap and a black Louis Vuitton face mask. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Enjoys Her Jeep Jungle Safari at Ranthambore National Park, Gives Glimpse in Selfie Video

Take a look at the pictures shared by paparazzi:

Earlier on Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted out on a brunch date. They were twinning in tracksuits. While Deepika wore a brown ensemble with sunglasses, Ranveer was spotted in a grey tracksuit. Both made sure to wear masks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)



Watch this space for more updates.