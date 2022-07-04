Deepika Padukone and Ranveer along with the actress’ sister Anisha and her parents attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in San Jose, California and from the pics and videos, that surfaced on internet looks like they had a ball of a time. The entire Padukone family as well as Ranveer turned rocked in their traditional Indian ethnic outfits. Several videos and photos of the couple have made its way to social media.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In Latest PICS From Her London Vacation

In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen dancing their hearts out as Shankar Mahadevan croons on stage. In another video, fans can also be heard singing the Happy Birthday song for Ranveer.

Check out glimpses of Ranveer-Deepika from Shankar Mahadevan’s concert:

Fans sang Happy Birthday Ranveer ahead of actor’s 37th birthday. The actor celebrates his birthday on July 6.

The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event. Deepika was singing along. His smile and gratitude ♥️#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GGzhrPUoOb — sera (@ssuldier) July 3, 2022



Ranveer also jammed to his own Gully Boy rap song on stage alongside Shankar Mahadevan

| Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the family with Shankar and his wife at Shankar Mahadevan Concert in USA pic.twitter.com/NUVi5w7brQ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) July 3, 2022

While Deepika looked stunning as ever in a green suit, Ranveer Singh sported a yellow kurta. The Bollywood couple also attended a Konkani Sammelan (conference) in San Jose, where Deepika was invited as a chief guest.