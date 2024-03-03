Home

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Groove To Galla Goodiyan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet, Fans Say ‘Jodi No 1’- WATCH

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's joint performance, marking their first appearance together since announcing their pregnancy.

Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding: Currently, every eyeball in the country is glued to the grand pre-wedding festivities of the Ambanis and the Merchants. The entire Bollywood fraternity has been invited to the event, and even soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also invited to the event. Post the announcement of their pregnancy, the couple was seen performing for the first time. Ranveer and Deepika danced on the stage at the pre-wedding event of Anant and Radhika on Galla Goodiyan.

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram on Sunday, capturing Ranveer and Deepika dancing to the tune of “Galla Goodiyan” from Ranveer’s 2015 family drama “Dil Dhadakne Do,” helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Ranveer was dressed in a black sherwani accented with blue details on his chest, while Deepika adorned herself in a golden and silver lehenga, complemented by golden accessories.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The power couple of Bollywood performed the hook steps of the dance number and even exchanged smiles as they matched their steps. Another video is also doing rounds on the internet where Deepika and Ranveer can be seen doing dandiya down the stage on a Gujarati song. It’s worth noting that Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship began during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 romantic action film “Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.” The movie, set in Gujarat, featured a memorable sequence of them performing garba on the song “Lahu Munh Lag Gaya.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding began on March 01, 2024, and will continue till March 03, 2024. The entire Bollywood fraternity including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, who are from different fields have graced the event. Meanwhile, the couple – Radhika and Anant will get married in the month of July.

