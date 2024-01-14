Home

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shake a Leg With Pap On Fighter’s Sher Khul Gaye, Fans Say ‘Ekdum Jhakass’ – Watch Viral Video

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai airport when a pap started dancing on Fighter's track Sher Khul Gaye. Take a look at the video here.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s latest video is raising eyebrows on social media. The duo was recently spotted leaving the Mumbai airport. However, what caught everyone’s attention was when an excited pap started performing the signature steps of Sher Khul Gaye, the popular dance track from Deepika’s upcoming film Fighter. Ever since the video was released, it started doing rounds on the internet.

In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Deepika and Ranveer were seen sitting on their card when a pap started dancing on Sher Khul Gaye in front of them. Deepika and Ranveer enthusiastically support and dance along with the paparazzo to the rhythm of the song. After the photographer finishes his routine, the couple gives him a round of applause, and Deepika extends her hand for a shake before departing in their car.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

As soon as the video went online, various fans spammed the comment section. While one fan wrote, ‘Ekdum Jhakaaass’ another commented, ‘Paps getting over-excited.’ Another fan also praised Deepika for being one of the most influential celebs in the B-town. Taking to the comment section, the fan wrote, Most powerful women in Bollywood Deepika” and also dropped fire emojis.

Coming back to Fighter’s song Sher Khul Gaye, the track features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh grooving to the catchy lyrics. The song has been sung by Vishal and Shekhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The song is composed by Vishal & Shekhar and choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar.

Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of January. The movie will be released on January 25, 2024. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers of the movie will release the trailer of the film on January 15, 2024.

