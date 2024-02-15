Home

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Sweet Valentine’s Surprise Breaks the Internet, Fans Says, “They Look So Good”

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Sweet Valentine’s Surprise Breaks the Internet, Fans Says, “They Look So Good”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spent their Valentine's Day in the most beautiful way. However, Bollywood’s power couple spent the ‘day of love’ working.

The entire world celebrated the ‘day of love’ – Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone spent their day working. On February 14, the two actors were filming for a commercial, and a picture of them on set went viral. It was evident that fans wanted a sneak peek into Ranveer and Deepika’s celebration, and with the picture going viral, it seems that fans have gotten their hands.

Trending Now

One of the individuals engaged in the production of the advertisement shared the image, showcasing Ranveer and Deepika donning coordinating attire. The pair appeared stunning in linen outfits resembling sleepwear, with the set adorned to resemble a household ambience. As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section. While one fan wrote, “They look cute together! Loving DP’s look.” Another added, “Ranveer looks handsome with that beard!” A fan also wrote,“Love their look. The blue looks good.” One person commented, “They look so good … the glow.”

You may like to read

Take a look at the picture here:

Talking about advertisements, recently Ranveer Singh did an epic ad when he joined hands with Johnny Sins for a sexual health and wellness brand. Ranveer, who serves as the brand ambassador for Bold Care, assumed the role of Johnny’s brother-in-law in a style reminiscent of Indian television dramas to address issues related to sexual health. The video opens with Ranveer attempting to prevent his sister-in-law from departing the house, with a dejected Johnny standing beside him. She discloses her intention to leave him due to his difficulties in the bedroom.

Ranveer Singh’s Work Front

Coming to Ranveer’s work front, the actor is playing the role of Don in Darhan Akhtar’s popular film franchise of the same name. Singh has replaced SRK, who played the role of Don in the film with the same name released in 2006, and 2011. On the other hand, Deepika was last seen in Fighter, which was released on January 25, 2024. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The movie revolves around the Indian Air Force giving a befitting reply to the terrorism in Pakistan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.