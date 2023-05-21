Home

Deepika Padukone Reacts to Dwayne Johnson’s Remarks on Depression: Deepika Padukone has time and again spoken up on issues that are considered taboos in society. Despite of not being politically inclined and opinionated, the actress has often stood up for issues that are relevant in today’s times. She also played a crucial role by opening up on depression and sharing her own battle with mental health. The Pathaan actress broke many stereotypes by becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to come out with regard to such a sensitive and neglected topic. Now, in a recent social media post she reacted to Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson’s statement on depression.

In one of his recent interactions at The Pivot podcast, Dwayne spoke about feeling depressed, when he was at the University of Miami, and he injured his shoulder, which kept him from being able to play on the football team. He said, “I didn’t want to go to school… I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn’t take any midterms, and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there, wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, wasn’t participating in anything.” Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared Dwayne’s statement about him suffering from depression. She also tagged her mental health foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation. Her NGO aims to help those struggling with their mental health. The actress has been extensively working towards de-stigmatising mental health issues since 2015.

Deepika will next be seen in Project K, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She is also starring in Hirthik Roshan and Anil Kapoor’s aerial actioner Fighter.

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in the action-adventure film Red One, co-starring Chris Evans.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

