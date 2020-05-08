Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s film Piku completed 5 years today. Marking the fifth anniversary of the film, Deepika posted a behind the scene picture featuring herself, late actor Irrfan Khan and director of the film, Shoojit Sircar. They can be seen enjoying a light-hearted moment and laughing. Also Read - Thinking How to Wear a Traditional Choker? These Bollywood Celebs Can Tell You That

Deepika misses Irrfan and recalling the memories of him, she penned down the lyrics of 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' from Piku. "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend…#rana #piku #bhaskor #5yearsofpiku," Padukone wrote in the caption condoling the demise of Irrfan Khan.

When Irrfan passed away, Deepika had shared a blank post, signaling towards the void that his departure created in the cinema industry.

Deepika and Irrfan’s chemistry in Piku was much appreciated by audiences and critics. Apart from them, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared the screen space.

Irrfan died on Wednesday, April 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was hospitalized due to colon infection and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was 54.