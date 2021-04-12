Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image which is also popularly known as MAMI. The actor took to Instagram sharing the news and mentioned that it was an enriching experience. She also explained that it is due to her work schedule that she will not be able to give MAMI the attention it requires and therefore it will be best to leave for mow. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says Akshay Kumar Called Her Secretly to Praise Thalaivi, Fans Are Rolling Their Eyes!

"Being on the board of MAMI and serving as chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home. I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires. I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime," Deepika's statement read.

In June 2020, even filmmaker Karan Johar has resigned from the MAMI board member after he received backlash on social media due to nepotism following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Padmaavat actor had joined MAMI as its chairperson in 2019 when she replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao. Back then, her statement read, “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled project which also features Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will also be featured in Ranveer Singh’s 83 and will also lead the Hindi remake of Hollywood’s The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.