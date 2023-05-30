Home

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Reveals She Is Binge-Watching Indian Matchmaking Right Now

Deepika Padukone Reveals She Is Binge-Watching Indian Matchmaking Right Now

Deepika Padukone surprised her fans with an AMA session on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone has been captivating the hearts and minds of audiences with her screen presence and wardrobe diaries. Deepika never fails to make her followers happy and keeps treating them to glimpses of her personal life. Recently, the Piku actor surprised her fans with an AMA session on Instagram. As the AMA session proceeded, Deepika Padukone was asked which show is she currently binging on. The Pathaan actress took a slight pause and the hesitance to answer the million-dollar question was visible on her face. However, with a bright smile, the actress replied in a quirky manner, “Indian Matchmaking.”

Deepika Padukone shared a joyous video of the session on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen running away after she answered this particular question. Well, she probably did not want us to judge her for binge-watching Indian Matchmaking, right?

You may like to read

Trending Now

Deepika Padukone AMA Session

In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen sporting a chic look in a white shirt with regular baggy jeans. With minimal makeup and no accessories to complement the outfit, the actress looks her usual gorgeous self.

During the AMA session, she also revealed her three-step skincare look which consisted of cleaning, hydrating, and sun protection. Meanwhile, she also answered one question in Malayalam.

This year has brought Deepika enough moments to celebrate. Her year began with Pathaan, which broke all records to emerge as the most successful Hindi film. The spy thriller also stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. After Pathaan’s success, Deepika Padukone went on to garner lots of attention for her appearance at the Academy Awards 2023 event.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is slated to appear in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, the duo will also be seen in Project K, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas will also be seen as a protagonist in the film. It is also being speculated that Deepika will have a cameo in Atlee’s directorial film Jawan that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as the protagonists. The movie is set to release on September 7, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES