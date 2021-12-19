Deepika Padukone Shares A Glimpse: Deepika Padukone has sparked a lot of buzz since Shakun Batra’s untitled movie was announced on Sunday evening. On Monday, more details regarding the film will be revealed. The teaser was accompanied by moody black-and-white pictures of Deepika and her co-stars, including a beach scene with Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose last film, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2,’ was a box office flop.Also Read - Ranveer Singh’s Father-In-Law Prakash Padukone Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane About 1983 World Cup Victory | Watch

Bollywood diva Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her upcoming project. She wrote, “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow(sic)!” Also Read - 83: Not Ranveer Singh But Arjun Kapoor Was Director Kabir Khan's First Choice For Kapil Dev?

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Also Read - Watch Video: '83' Trailer Lights up Burj Khalifa; Ranveer Singh Over-Whelmed, Kapil Dev Gets Emotional

Made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film, whose story is said to revolve around the relationship between an older woman and a younger man, also has Ananya Panday, who’s in the news now for the Telugu film ‘Liger’ with Mike Tyson, and Dhairya ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike‘ Karwa, who’ll be seen playing Ravi Shastri on the big screen in ’83’.

A Delhi boy and an alumnus of St Xavier’s School and St Stephen’s College, Batra’s previous film was the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Kapoor & Sons. He has also made a biographical documentary on Osho’s controversial disciple, Ma Anand Sheela.

(With inputs from IANS)