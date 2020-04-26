Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has caused a nation-wide lockdown, everyone has been talking to their friends and loved ones over video calls and virtual hugs are the new thing. Just like everyone, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone too had to celebrate her best friend’s birthday virtually through a video call. During the video call, Deepika also shared a photo from their childhood days and the photo has gone viral on the Internet! Also Read - After Facing Backlash, Deepika Padukone's Conversation With WHO Director-General on Mental Health Put on Hold

Have a look at the photo here: Also Read - Deepika Padukone Faces Backlash Over Collaborating With WHO Chief, Netizens Threaten to Boycott Her

The Chhapaak star has been very active on social media during the lockdown period. Recently, she has shared another throwback picture where she was seen sitting on the ground with her friends and enjoying her meal. Deepika wrote, “Basic…” Her younger sister Anisha had commented “rocking the katori cut”.

During the lockdown period, Deepika has been channeling her inner chef and shared photos on the food she made. She shared pictures of Pizzas and deserts made by her which looked yummy.She was also seen cooking thai dishes and baking nutella topping cake on social media during her self-quarantine.

On work front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will be next seen in 83 which is the directorial venture of Kabir Khan. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Deepika will be seen playing the role of Romi Bhatia and will portray Ranveer Singh’s reel-life wife for the firt time since their marriage. The film, which was slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, has been postponed due to the massive outbreak of coronavirus across the globe which has by far taken more than 2 milion lives. In India, there have been 826 deaths reported due to coronavirus so far and has infected over 26,000 people.