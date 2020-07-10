Sharing her throwback pictures, actor Deepika Padukone on Friday threw light on the importance of looking back and reflecting on one’s journey as in from where have they come from. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to post two of her old pictures from her school days and complimented them with a note on reminding oneself of the beginning of their journey. She wrote, “They say look ahead… But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey…#flashbackfriday”. Also Read - Want to Stand Out in The Crowd? Pair Black With Gold Just Like Deepika Padukone Does

While in one of the pictures, a younger Deepika Padukone is seen traveling on a bus, the other one is from inside a train- both symbolic of journeys. After an hour of upload, the post received love from the fans of the actor with many leaving comments on the post. As of now, the post has garnered over 1012134 likes. Also Read - Centre of My Universe! Deepika Padukone Shares Love-Filled Birthday Post For Ranveer Singh And It is All Hearts!

Have a look here:



A few days ago, on Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika shared a love-filled wish for the husband along with a stunning throwback picture. Calling Ranveer ‘light of her life and ‘centre of her universe’, she wished for his ‘good health and peace of mind in abundance’. She concluded the little note with ‘I love you’ accompanied by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chaapak and has two features lined up, filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next and the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern.