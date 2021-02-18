Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai has become one of the top trends on social media. After fans took to creating memes, now Bollywood actors have also shared hilarious memes with their version on the same. After Randeep Hooda, gorgeous actor Deepika Padukone has taken to Instagram to share her ‘pawri moment’. The meme shows three childhood pictures of Deepika. In the first photo, baby Deepika smiles for the camera and the line below reads ‘Yeh Hum Hain’. The second photo shows baby Deepika with a horse toy and the line below the pic reads ‘Yeh Humara Ghoda Hai’. The third picture shows baby Deepika’s still photo taken while enjoying the horse swing. The line below the third pic reads ‘Aur yeh humari pawri hori hai’. The meme collage is cute AF and has garnered 3,00,000 likes in ten minutes. Also Read - 'Yeh Humari Pav Tea Ho Rahi Hai': Amul Joins the Viral 'Pawri' Trend With An Adorable Cartoon

It seems like Deepika Padukone’s Pawri meme has been created by one of her fans as she captions the pic as: “who made this? with smiling emoji”. The meme has been created by Yashraj Mukhate. Just like the original song, Deepika Padukone’s pawri meme introduced herself first. Also Read - Dia Mirza or Deepika Padukone, Who Looked Better in Bridal Banarasi Saree by Raw Mango?

Deepika Padukone’s Pawri meme can make you laugh hard:

It all started with famous musician Yashraj Mukhate’s video on Instagram, which featured a hilarious part of Dananeer’s vlog where she says ‘Yeh Hum Hai, Yeh Humari Car Hai Aur Yaha Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. She has become an internet sensation overnight.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has been working on Shakun Batra’s next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of sports drama ‘83, where she essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Not only this, Padukone has united with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action-adventure film, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand