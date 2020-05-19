In the times of coronavirus pandemic, people who do not have any history of mental illness are also developing serious psychological problems – all because of growing stresses, over isolation, job insecurities and even dealing with relationship breakdown. Leading actor Deepika Padukone, who has been spreading awareness about mental health disorders for a long time, recently curated a wellness guide for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Has to Say THIS on Karan Johar And Yash Johar’s Cute Banter on Haircut

The Padmaavat actor shared a wellness guide on Instagram and asked people not to hesitate to seek support when going through emotional turmoil. She wrote, “Caring for our mental health and seeking support when we are feeling overwhelmed has always been important. These aspects have become even more critical at a time when the pandemic has affected millions, globally. Here is a handy collection of ideas and advice on nurturing your own mental health and that of others. ‑ Together with The Live Love Laugh Foundation #MentalHealth #YouAreNotAlone”. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Throwback Picture With Aamir Khan Depicting 'Awkward Lunch'

Also Read - Amyra Dastur Shares Her Opinion About What Punishment Should be Given in Bois Locker Room Case

Deepika’s mental wellness guide consists of tips to address the mental health, a list of daily routine activities such as cooking, planting, organising, baking, connecting with nature, speaking to friends over a call, meditating for taking care of the mind, and other important tips to cope with stress and anxiety.

Earlier, this year, the actor was awarded Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos, quotes Martin Luther King in her moving speech on mental health.

Read her post here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next film alongside Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in Ranveer Singh’s ’83. Apart from these, she also has the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern, in the pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)