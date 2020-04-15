Deepika Padukone has been entertaining her fans with her adorable photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. After sharing the photos of yummy dishes made by her, the diva is now making us smile with her adorable childhood photos which are being loved by her fans. Also Read - After Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar Turns 'Bhumi The Baker' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote: “Started young…” In the photo, we see her wearing a black body-hugging dress with a black cap and a pair of black pumps. She can be seen dancing on the stage in the photo with two of her other friends. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Makes 'Bade Bade Pizzas', Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Cheesy Lover'

Recently, the Padmaavat actor had shared another throwback picture where she was seen sitting on the ground with her friends and enjoying her meal. Deepika wrote, “Basic…” Her younger sister Anisha had commented “rocking the katori cut”.

During the lockdown period, Deepika has been channeling her inner chef and shared photos on the food she made. She shared pictures of Pizzas and deserts made by her which looked yummy.She was also seen cooking thai dishes and baking nutella topping cake on social media during her self-quarantine.

On work front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will be next seen in 83 which is the directorial venture of Kabir Khan. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Deepika will be seen playing the role of Romi Bhatia and will potray Ranveer Singh’s reel-life wife for the firt time since their marriage. The film, which was slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, has been postponed due to the massive outbreak of coronavirus across the globe which has by far taken more than 1 milion lives. In India, there have been 377 deaths reported due to coronavirus so far and has infected over 11,000 people.