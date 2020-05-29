When it comes to family, be it us or Bollywood actors, everyone’s the same. The proof of it is given by Deepika Padukone. She recently took to her Instagram page to reveal what her family WhatsApp group conversations are like. Whenever a big thing happens in Ranveer and Deepika’s life be it interviews or film releases, they get real feedback from both the parents. Also Read - World’s Most Squishable Face! Deepika Padukone Plants Kisses on Ranveer Singh's Cheeks, Video is Unmissable

The Padmaavat actor shared screenshots of her family group chats on her handle and wrote, "And this is how we roll… Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable!❤️ #family @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani @anishapadukone #ujjalapadukone #prakashpadukone".

The screenshot also reveals that Deepika has saved Ranveer's number under the name handsome and her father-in-law's contact is saved by his full name, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani.

Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most adorable and power couple of Bollywood. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, they have often shared the activities they do together. A few days ago, DP shared a boomerang video where she can be seen pouring kisses on Ranveer Singh’s face as she squeezes it.