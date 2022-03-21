Deepika Padukone viral pics: Actor Deepika Padukone was once again clicked on the sets of Pathaan in Spain with Shah Rukh Khan. The picture that is now going viral shows Deepika standing in the balcony with SRK and showing a middle finger to the camera. Deepika is seen wearing a long quilt coat as she looks at the people clicking her photos on the sets and shows them the middle finger.Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Viral Neon Bikini From Pathaan Sets Costs Over Rs 26,000 - Sexy or Not?

Many fans suggest that Deepika’s gesture is the result of her previous leaked pictures from the sets of the film in which she could be seen wearing a neon bikini set. A section of the fans thinks that Deepika didn’t like her pictures in the bikini getting leaked and going viral on social media and that’s why when she spotted a few people clicking her pictures again on the sets, she made the gesture. Check Deepika’s viral picture from the sets of Pathaan here: Also Read - After Neon Bikini, Deepika Padukone's Photos in Black Bikini From Pathaan Sets in Spain go Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by j.llado_fotografia (@j.llado_fotografia)

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have been shooting for the YRF biggie in Spain. The actors were recently clicked in many stylish looks as they shot for important scenes in Spain. While SRK could be seen flaunting his eight-pack abs, Deepika could be seen rocking her svelte frame in colourful bikinis. In fresh pictures that are going viral from the sets, Deepika is seen wearing a white crop top with halter neck detailing and an orange skirt with a thigh-high slit. Check these pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ashu (@srkianashu777)

Pathaan also features John Abraham and it marks SRK’s return on the big screen after a hiatus of five years. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Production. Pathaan is hitting the theatres on January 25 next year.

