Actor Deepika Padukone has always shut trolls with her classy replies and recently she did the same when an Instagram user messaged on her DM (direct message). A user, named Sahil Shah abused Deepika and called her 'Bitch' and the actor decided to call him out by sharing a screenshot of his texts. Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika highlighted his messages and wrote, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you, followed by a slow claps GIF."

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone deleted all her Instagram pictures, leaving his fans in shock. Many users on social media speculated that her Instagram account was hacked, she then later launched an audio diary to wish her social media family on New Years. "Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year", said Deepika.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has been working on Shakun Batra's next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of sports drama '83, where she essays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Not only this, Padukone has united with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action-adventure film, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Also, Deepika joined Shah Rukh Khan for the much-anticipated project Pathan, which also stars John Abraham.