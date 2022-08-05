Deepika Padukone in black saree: Deepika Padukone once again proved that black is perfectly her colour as she attended an event on Thursday night in Mumbai. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer black saree with metallic undertones and lots of sequins. She tied her hair in a signature bun and kept it subtle with a pair of diamond earrings.Also Read - Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Exude Grace, Elegance And Love at Mijwan 2022 - Watch Viral Videos

Deepika, who is one of the most loved faces in the film industry, carried her saree well as she usually does but the highlight of her look wasn’t that shimmery saree though. It was the blouse that she teamed it up with. The Pathaan star wore a high-neck infinity blouse that came with lots of sequins of its own and full sleeves. Deepika looked extremely graceful in that black-on-black drape. Also Read - Watch: Ranveer Singh Touches His Mom & Sister's Feet Post Ramp Walk With Wife Deepika Padukone, Fans Call Him 'Sanskari'

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures in a black sequin saree with an infinity blouse:

Deepika was at a jewellery-related event where she was also accompanied by her sister Anisha Padukone. While this look goes down in the history as one of the most stunning black looks for the actor, this is also one of her best saree looks ever. Flaunting a statement saree with a matching blouse and that too one with infinity detailing is a strict no-no on the paper. But, as they say – fashion is what you make of you – Deepika totally slays in this heavily sequined black saree look. What do you think of this appearance? Also Read - Deepika Padukone Spotted In A Chic White Jumpsuit, The Price Of Her Louis Vuitton Bag Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped!

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up to come back on-screen with her first screen hero – Shah Rukh Khan. The duo has starred in YRF’s Pathaan and the shooting of the film is currently underway. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to hit the screens next year on January 25. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan!