Deepika Padukone Sparkles Brighter Than The Gazillion Stars in Fully-Sequined Saree And Backless Blouse at BAFTA Awards 2024

BAFTA Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone made onlookers stop and stare in a stunning Sabyasachi saree, featuring shimmer all over.

When Deepika Padukone wears ethnic, it is always a sight to behold. The diva’s traditional wardrobe is full of regal outfits, and we love every bit of it. Once again, she sparkled brightest in a traditional wonder as she attended the BAFTA Awards 2024 in London. For the international event, the actress glammed up in a fully sequined Sabyasachi saree, making several heads turn. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared splendid pictures of her ethnic attire. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in six yards of wonder, heavily doused with sequins all over. Deepika elevated the allure by teaming the saree with a matching backless blouse. With her outfit so dazzling, only a pair of statement earrings was enough to complement the look.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GRACES BAFTA AWARDS 2024 IN SABYASACHI

Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, the Fighter actress opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, sharp contour, perfect brows, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter. Messy hairdo added an extra dose of elegance to her shimmery ensemble.

At times adorned with sequins or beautiful gold prints, Deepika Padukone’s sarees embody the aesthetic of a Sabyasachi silhouette. She consistently captivates attention with her stunning ethnic collection and dishes out goals at every event. Well, this time too, we were in awe of her Sabyasachi look.

Meanwhile, The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play on February 19th from 1:30 a.m. IST onwards. Attendees include Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, Maestro actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy, and directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, and others.

Your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s Ethnic Look?

