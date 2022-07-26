Deepika Padukone on Monday shared her first look from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and while fans are going gaga over her fierce avatar, the actress stepped out to visit designer Manish Malhotra at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra later in the day. Deepika Padukone opted for a comfy yet chic all-white jumpsuit. She paired her ensemble with white shoes and finished the look with small hoop earrings. Deepika maintained the monotone look like a total boss lady as she also wore a matching face mask. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun and the actress looked lovely as she was clicked by the paparazzi however what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika’s hand bag.Also Read - People of Indore Organise 'Cloth Donation' Drive For Ranveer Singh After Nude Photoshoot, Call It 'Mansik Kachra' | Watch

The actress who is known for her bags collection was carrying a brand-new Louis Vuitton purse. Interestingly, Deepika was recently named as LV's brand ambassador. Deepika was seen carrying Louis Vuitton Dauphine MM bag. The purse featured Monogram and Monogram Reverse coated canvas with magnetized front lock and gold-colour LV hardware. It also features a chain strap, front flap and top handl and comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 2,29,055.

Deepika was clicked as she made her way from Manish Malhotra's residence to her car.

On the work front, Deepika has an interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas.