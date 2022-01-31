Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is generating waves for her forthcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan. The film which also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi is due to hit OTT screens on February 11, 2022. While the film’s trailer, promotions, and soulful music have received a lot of positive feedback from fans and the film fraternity, well-known influencer Freddy Birdy made a scathing comment on the flick.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Looks Chic And Sassy in Black Mini Dress Worth Rs 41K – A Hit or A Miss?

Freddy shared a sarcastic post on the promotional events of the film and wrote, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches.” Deepika Padukone responded with an Instagram story that took a sly jib at his remark. “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons,” read the post. Also Read - Ananya Panday Nails The Gen Z Fashion in Red Mini Dress Worth Rs 65k

Take a look:

Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Rs 90K Mini Blazer Dress is a Total Head-Turner, See Pics

Mrunal Thakur liked Freddy’s snarky tweet, following which she clarified her position on the topic. Jersey star took to social media to express her feelings. She wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and Slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!”

She continued, “Had fun? MaAZA aaya? Now eat good food, go for a run and make friends who love you. I never encourage the troller but I honestly feel sorry for you. Take care sweetheart I pray this tweet changes you a bit and make you a better human.”

Deepika Padukone’s fans came in support as they stormed Twitter slamming the influencer. Freddy changed his Instagram account from public to private as a result of this.

What do you think about this? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.