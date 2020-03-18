Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been out in force on social media to share tips for helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus. From protective clothing to elbow greetings and the best songs to play while washing hands, the actor has been offering suggestions on social media. On Tuesday, Deepika took the Safe Hands Challenge given by Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. The actor took the challenge as Dr. Tedros nominated her for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

The Padmaavat actor took to Twitter as she shared a video while she is seen washing her hands is forward and backward strokes. In the video, she is seen wearing a mask while she shows the handwashing technique. At the end of the video, after washing her hands properly, Deepika is seen winking at the camera as she wipes her hands using a towel. She captioned the post as, “Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together! I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe”. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Commits to Provide Free Meals For The Poor Who Are Without Home or Jobs

Deepika nominates Virat Kohli, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo to take up the Safe Hands Challenge. Also Read - 'Hydroxychloroquine': The Unproven 'Corona Drug' Donald Trump Is Obsessed With, All You Need to Know

Watch the viral video here:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020



On Friday, Ghebreyesus shared an awareness video on Twitter where he is seen showing the hand washing techniques to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He tweeted the video along with a caption that reads, “There are several measures you can take to protect yourself from #COVID19. One of the most important ones is regular & safe hand hygiene. Here are the steps recommended by @WHO Show the where and how you wash your hands. Join the WHO #SafeHands challenge!”

While sharing the video he nominated renowned celebrities to take the challenge and create videos for awareness. Along with Deepika, he nominated Priyanka Chopra, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Katy Perry among others. Deepika further nominated Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to further spread awareness on the handwash techniques, amid the coronavirus scare.

The entire film industry is taking safety measures as the death toll rises to over 7000 worldwide and 140 confirmed cases of infection are reported in India.