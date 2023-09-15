Deepika Padukone On Her Equation With Jawan Co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Home

Deepika Padukone Talks About Her Rapport With Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Lot Of Trust And Respect Between US’

Deepika Padukone said that she happens to be one of the few people with whom Shah Rukh Khan is vulnerable. She added that there is a lot of trust and respect between them.

Deepika Padukone on her equation with SRK. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone stepped into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007, and she has never looked back since. Their professional association continued in the movies like Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), and Pathaan (2023). Aside from this, the stunner has also performed several cameos in SRK films such as Billu Barber (2007), Raees (2017), Zero (2018), and most recently Jawan (2023). Deepika Padukone was seen as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife who appears during the flashback part of Atlee’s directorial.

Along with a strong on-screen association, SRK and Deepika Padukone also enjoy an amazing equation off the screen. During a recent conversation with The Week, the Piku actress revealed that they are each other’s lucky charm. She added that they also have a sense of ownership over each other. The diva further claimed that she is one of the few people Shah Rukh Khan is vulnerable with. Deepika Padukone said, “There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.”

Deepika Padikone on Pathaan Success

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen sharing the screen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. The action thriller managed to garner a total of Rs 1000 crore worldwide, becoming the first Hindi film to reach the milestone. When asked about the same, Deepika Padukone revealed that she has never been someone who is fascinated by numbers and was simply happy and grateful that cinema halls and audiences had come alive again with Pathaan.

What’s Next For Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone?

Now, talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s professional commitments, King Khan will next join forces with Rajkumar Hirani for the forthcoming laughter ride, Dunki. The primary cast of the movie is also expected to include Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

On the flip side, Deepika Padukone will grace the silver screens with Fighter. With Hrithik Roshan as the protagonist, the action entertainer will also see Anil Kapoor in a crucial role.

In addition to this, Deepika Padukone will also grace the big screens with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

