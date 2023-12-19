Home

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to Make a Comeback on Netflix For Drug Mafia Actioner? Here’s What we Know

Deepika Padukone to Make a Comeback on Netflix For Drug Mafia Actioner? Here’s What we Know

Deepika Padukone is all set to make her comeback to OTT for an action project after Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan last year.

Deepika Padukone to Make a Comeback on Netflix For Drug Mafia Actioner? Here's What we Know

Following her OTT debut with Gehraiyaan in 2018, Deepika Padukone is ready to delve deeper into the digital realm. There are rumours that she is being discussed for a web project that revolves around the drug mafia culture in India. According to sources from HT City, Deepika is reportedly in conversations with a major streaming platform for an action thriller. The story will explore India’s drug mafia scene from a female point of view.

Trending Now

Deepika Padukone is keen to investigate the possibility of doing a massive action thriller. The actress is eager to take on the project since she can ‘see how it fits her schedule.’ The source told the news portal, “It’s a project for Netflix, and will revolve around the drug mafia culture in India, told from a female perspective. It is a very interesting project and will involve a lot of action and intense sequences. She is eager to sign the project and wants to sign it. However, at the moment, she is checking her schedule.”

You may like to read

The source further revealed that if Deepika confirms the OTT project, the shooting will start early next year. Following her work trajectory, Deepika appears to have a preference for the action genre, at this point in her career. Her next big-screen role is as a fighter pilot in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Her appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in another action movie, Pathaan, earlier this year sparked talk of her character receiving a spinoff of its own. As a matter of fact, many people enjoyed her little appearance in Jawan. In addition, she has already impressed her fans with her fierce avatar as ‘Lady Singham’ in Rohit Shetty’s police universe.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.