Deepika Padukone to Present Award at BAFTA, Fans Say ‘Deepu Makes India Proud, Again’ – Check Post

Deepika Padukone, who presented the prestigious award for RRR the previous year, is one of the performers from all across the world who will be presenters at BAFTA.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London’s Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony’s venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. After holding the event at Royal Albert Hall for a few years, the ceremony will now take place there for the second consecutive year. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play. Deepika Padukone made waves when she took over the Oscars stage and gave the coveted trophy to the ‘RRR‘ last year. The ‘Fighter‘ star is all set to present a BAFTA 2024 award with other international celebrities.

Former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O’Connell will deliver the Rising Star Award. This year’s contenders include Sophie Wilde, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, and Phoebe Dynevor, according to Variety. It has also been reported that Hannah Waddingham will sing a “special cover song” during the ceremony, which David Tennant, a former Doctor Who, will host. According to Variety, attendees will include ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy, ‘Maestro’ actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, ‘Saltburn’ star Barry Keoghan, and filmmakers Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

Remember when Deepika Padukone introduced the team of RRR on stage? She said “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR’, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone most recently starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter.’ The film, which was directed by Siddharth Anand and included important parts for Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, was well-received by critics. ‘ She also has Kalki 2898 AD‘, a sci-fi action thriller starring Prabhas. The movie, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin and features Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in theatres on May 9, 2024.

