Deepika Padukone is 'Tukde Tukde Gang Member' MP Minister Warns Against Pathaan Ban, Objects to Her Outfits in Besharam Rang

Pathaan ban controversy: Seems like Pathaan has found itself in a controversy way before its release date. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is stylish, expensive, and full of everything Bollywood stands for. However, a section of people isn’t happy with all the glossiness in the film. On Wednesday, MP Home Minister warned against banning Pathaan in the state, claiming that it encourages the ‘polluted mindset.’

Addressing the media, BJP minister Narrotam Mishra expressed his objections over the outfits that Deepika has worn in the movie, especially in the song Besharam Rang. He also called Deepika the active member of the ‘Tukde Tukde gang.’

Mishra said, “Gaane me upyog ki gai veshbhusha behad appattijanak hai. Saaf dikh raha hai ki dushit maansikta ke karan ye filmaya gaya gaana. Waise bhi, Deepika Padukone ji Tukde Tukde gang ki samarthak rahi hai JNU incident me (The kind of outfits that have been used in the song are very objectionable. It’s evident how the song represents a polluted mindset. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been the supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang during the JNU incident).”

He added, “Aur islye main ye nivedan karuga ki iske drishyon ko theek karein, veshbhusha ko theek karein. Anyatha Madhya Pradesh me is film ko anumati di jaye ya nahi, ye vicharniye prashn hoga (This is the reason why I request the makers to edit those scenes and change the costumes. Otherwise, we’ll have to think about whether to screen or not screen the movie in our state).”

Besharam Rang is a steamy song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing seductively. While SRK is seen wearing shirts or not while flaunting his 8-pack abs, Deepika is seen flaunting her tall frame in neon bikinis and bright dresses with various cut-outs.

The song is sung by Shilpa Rao while the music is composed by Vishal & Shekhar. Pathaan, also starring John Abraham, is slated to hit the screens on January 25, as the big Republic Day release.