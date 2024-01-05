Home

Deepika Padukone Turns 38: Fighter Teams Drops UNSEEN Goofy BTS of the Actress From Sets, Watch

Deepika Padukone Turns 38: The production house of her upcoming film 'Fighter' dropped a sneak peek into several moods of the actress - WATCH

Deepika Padukone Turns 38: On Deepika Padukone‘s 38th birthday, the producers of the upcoming movie ‘Fighter‘ gave her fans a return present by releasing a thrilling behind-the-scenes video from the movie’s sets. Viacom18 Studios, the production company behind the movie, shared a glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s beautiful, goofy and silly moments on Instagram. A few scenes from the film’s ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch‘ and ‘Sher Khul Gaye‘ sets were used in the video. Deepika was filmed in a flying suit in other scenes of the video. This fun-filled behind-the-scenes also showed the actress having a blast with the entire ‘Fighter‘ squad. The caption on the Instagram post read, “Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter. Happy Birthday, @deepikapadukone! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan (sic)”

Deepika Padukone’s BTS Video From ‘Fighter’ Set – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios)

Deepika Padukone’s video went viral on social media. Her fans dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. Most of her fans wished her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Unmatched! Inimitable! Grace personified! (sic).” Another user wrote, “Waiting to watch ur evergreen action and acting ❤️🙌 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Best she is❤️😍 (sic).”

The official teaser for the movie was just released by the producers, and it immediately went viral among the audience. Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, nicknamed Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, called Rocky, battling for the nation are featured in the 1 minute and 14 second teaser. The main cast was shown performing aerial feats and soaring high in their jets in the teaser. A teaser for a party song with the main actors and a passionate kissing scene with Hrithik and Deepika were also revealed. ‘Sujlam Suflam’ playing in the backdrop as Hrithik unfolds a tricolour from his aeroplane marks the high point of the teaser. The majority of the movie was filmed in Indian air bases using actual Sukhoi fighter aircraft. Under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the film features Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone in the key parts.

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘ opposite Prabhas. She also has ‘The Intern‘ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and ‘Singham Again‘ in her kitty.

(With ANI inputs)

