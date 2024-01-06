Home

Deepika Padukone Turns 38: Ranveer Singh And His Better Half Step Out For Intimate Birthday Celebration, Fans Say ‘Yeh Hui Na Baat’ – WATCH

Deepika Padukone, who turned 38 year old on Friday, stepped out for an intimate dinner with husband Ranveer Singh at Taj Colaba - WATCH

Deepika Padukone Turns 38: Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday by going out to dinner with her husband Ranveer Singh on Friday. After the dinner outing, the couple was seen leaving the Taj Colaba, Mumbai and getting into their car. The pair avoided the spotlight and did not wave to the press when they were recognized. A paparazzo posted a video of the birthday girl and her actor husband on Instagram. It showed Ranveer, dressed in a black shirt and matching pants, unlocking the car door for lady love. He gestured for the photographers to find him, but he quickly entered the vehicle. Then, Deepika was seen entering the vehicle.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Intimate Dinner – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika-Ranveer’s video from the intimate dinner night went viral on social media. Her fans dropped birthday wishes for the actress in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Ye hui na baaaat😍😍😍😍😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Happy birthday diipuu❤️😂 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Bollywood ki sbse happiest couple 😍 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Omggg deepveer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (sic).”

Deepika Padukone on Starting a Family With Husband Ranveer Singh

Undoubtedly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most cherished pairs. The adorable duo recently took an overseas getaway to commemorate five years of marriage. Deepika made hints about having a family with her actor husband Ranveer Singh in a recent interview with Vogue. She also talked about how they wish to raise their kids and teach them moral principles. “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family, ” Deepika Padukone told Vogue when asked about becoming a parent

On the work front, Deepika Padukone appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan‘ and ‘Jawan‘ in 2023. Her upcoming film, ‘Fighter,’ directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in theaters on January 25th. It will be her first time sharing a screen with Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, amazed everyone with her performance in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ The duo will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham series. It will also star Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar.

