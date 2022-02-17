Mumbai: Ever since Gehraiyaan is out, Deepika Padukone has been promoting the film with super gorgeous outfits at different places. On Thursday, Deepika shared a couple of pics from a recent underwater photoshoot, which can clearly be called one of her most stunning shoots ever where she was seen wearing an orange monokini. Deepika shared two pictures with no expressions on her face from her underwater photoshoot on Instagram and her fans couldn’t be happier to see her posing in water. The actor wore a bright orange monokini and looked at the camera. However, there were a few people who were not happy with the pictures. They trolled Deepika for posing like she is pooping.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa And Ananya Panday On Intimacy And Relationship - Watch

One of the users wrote, “Ye kya ho rha paani me potty”. Another wrote, “Pani me Tatti krogi kya”. “Didi swimming pool mai susu krte hue Payi gyi”, wrote the other one. Also Read - 'You Treat Me Like An Outsider': Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dialogue From Gehraiyaan Goes Viral, Fans Troll Ananya Panday

Take a look at the pictures and trolls:

Deepika Padukone’s underwater photos garnered nearly seven million ‘likes’ within an hour and were showered with mixed comments. Actor Malaika Arora was one of the few celebs who liked the post.

Talking about the film, Gehraiyaan has got extreme reactions from audiences. While some liked it, others found it boring. One of the disheartened fans of the film shared a review that was quite hilarious, leaving the others in splits. The netizen wrote the synopsis of the film and in the end compared it with the TV serial Anupama that features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna.