Deepika Padukone’s adorable reaction steals the show as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar enters Rs 1200 crore club – Watch

Ranveer Singh is having the kind of moment every actor dreams of. His latest film, Dhurandhar, has officially crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark at the global box office, turning into one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. While the film continues to receive praise from across the industry, the most heartwarming reaction has come from someone very close to him, his wife, Deepika Padukone.

And her response is pure love, pride, and joy.

What did Deepika Padukone say about Dhurandhar?

On the eve of her birthday on December 4, Deepika Padukone met fans during an intimate meet-and-greet in Mumbai. The interaction was meant to be about her journey and films, but Dhurandhar naturally found its way into the conversation.

At one point, Deepika casually asked the audience if they had watched Dhurandhar. The reply was instant and loud, a resounding “yes.” The moment clearly caught her off guard.

Deepika’s face lit up. She smiled wide, flipped her hair, and even broke into a small celebratory cheer, making it clear how proud she felt of Ranveer’s achievement.

When the host jokingly pointed out that they were now discussing someone else’s film, Deepika laughed and replied, “It’s all in the family.” The line drew applause and smiles from the crowd.

Why did fans love Deepika’s reaction so much?

The clip from the event quickly made its way online, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it. Many called her reaction “cute,” “genuine,” and “heartfelt.”

One fan wrote, “Obviously she’s proud. Look at that smile.” Another commented, “That’s what a supportive partner looks like.” Someone else summed it up perfectly by saying, “She said it without saying it — that’s my man.”

In an industry where public appearances are often carefully measured, Deepika’s spontaneous reaction stood out for being real and unfiltered.

What is Dhurandhar all about?

Directed as a high-stakes spy action thriller, Dhurandhar is the first part of a two-film series. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates the criminal and political underworld of Lyari in Pakistan as part of a covert anti-terror mission.

The film also weaves in several real-life incidents that shaped modern Indian history, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. This mix of action, politics, and realism has struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Why is this moment special for Ranveer and Deepika?

While Dhurandhar marks a massive professional high for Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s proud reaction adds a personal, emotional layer to the success story. It’s a reminder that behind record-breaking numbers and box office milestones, there’s also quiet support, shared happiness, and celebration at home.

As Dhurandhar continues its dream run, this small, sweet moment between Deepika and Ranveer is proving just as memorable as the film’s numbers.